WEATHER: What We Think We Know.. But, Probably Don’t.. First Look At Easter

Ok kids… gonna be a bit of a rough start to the work week. We feel like winds are a guarantee the next 72 hours minimum

We feel like a scattered to isolated severe storm possibility may happen Monday afternoon

And we agree with the NWS that Wednesday is looking increasingly severe.

And looking down the road, so to speak, Easter Sunday is getting our attention for another possible round of weather.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. For Live Local radar, watches, and warning.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.