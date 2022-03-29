Weather: Warm Temperatures and Winds Return

Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday as do the winds. This is ahead of a system we will be monitoring that may bring severe weather our way on Wednesday. We will update as we know more.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.