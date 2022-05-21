WEATHER UPDATE- Strong To Severe Storms Expected Tonight Thru Tomorrow

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN

412 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE…Tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through the

early overnight hours, especially around and west of the I-65

Corridor. Some of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe,

capable of large hail and damaging winds, especially around and

north of the I-40 Corridor and around and west of the I-65 Corridor

through mid evening hours tonight.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible early Sunday morning,

especially west of I-65. Some of the storms may be strong to

severe, capable of large hail and damaging winds.

The chance for thunderstorms increases Tuesday afternoon

through Thursday evening. Some of these storms could be strong.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.