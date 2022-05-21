WEATHER UPDATE- Strong To Severe Storms Expected Tonight Thru Tomorrow

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
412 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022
TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221000-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
412 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.
.DAY ONE…Tonight.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through the
early overnight hours, especially around and west of the I-65
Corridor. Some of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe,
capable of large hail and damaging winds, especially around and
north of the I-40 Corridor and around and west of the I-65 Corridor
through mid evening hours tonight.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible early Sunday morning,
especially west of I-65. Some of the storms may be strong to
severe, capable of large hail and damaging winds.
The chance for thunderstorms increases Tuesday afternoon
through Thursday evening. Some of these storms could be strong.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates.
