Weather Update: Frigid Temps Tuesday, More Snow Possible Later This Week

The Winter Storm Warning has officially been canceled, as of 9:30pm Monday night; however, power outages and tree damage are ongoing in certain parts of the mid state and travel is still very dangerous across all of Middle Tennessee.

The biggest headline for Tuesday’s weather is that it will be extremely cold.

Temps today will only reach the low 20s in most areas and temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low to mid teens, reports NWS.

After frigid temps Tuesday, we may see some more snow Wednesday!

Daily Forecast

Tuesday, Feb 16

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Wind chill values as low as -3. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northeast wind around 5 mph. 1 of 2 Wednesday, Feb 17 Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 33. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers and sleet before 3am, then sleet, possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain between 3am and 5am, then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 5am.

Low around 29. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 90%. Thursday, Feb 18 Rain showers, freezing rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before noon, then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers between noon and 2pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers after 2pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 36. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A chance of freezing rain before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

