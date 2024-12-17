Weather Update for December 18 & 19, 2024

UPDATE: December 18, 2024 – The strong to severe thunderstorm threat should end by 1pm on Wednesday, the 18th, with some much colder air ushering in this afternoon and evening.

The rest of the afternoon is expected to be cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 48 by 5pm.

Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday’s weather is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 49.

December 17, 2024 – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that some strong to potentially severe storms will move into area overnight Tuesday night.

NWS reports the overall severe threat is low, but it could get thundery and heavy rainfall is predicated.

A few points about this system from NWS:

– Storms will move in from the the northwest overnight Tuesday night. The hazards are damaging wind gusts and flooding caused by heavy rain. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

– This threat will be confined to areas west of I-65 from roughly 3 AM – 7 to 8 AM.

– The threat for damaging winds and heavy rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon for all of Middle Tennessee.

