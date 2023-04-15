WEATHER UPDATE 4-15-2023 Strong Winds, Storms Overnight

That high of 66 tomorrow will be very early in the morning. Temps will fall throughout the morning and a small bounce-back could happen when the sun comes out in the afternoon.

Not expecting severe weather tonight, but, strong storms with high winds are on the menu.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.