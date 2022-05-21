WEATHER- Today Hot, Muggy, Windy- Storms Move In Tonight- Rainy Sunday

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 509 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221015- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 509 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening through the early overnight hours, especially west of Interstate 65. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, capable of large hail and damaging wind. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible early Sunday morning, especially west of Interstate 65. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, capable of large hail and damaging wind. The chance for thunderstorms increases Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Some of these storms could be strong. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.