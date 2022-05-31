WEATHER- The Heat Is ON! Looking Ahead To Thursday

The heat is on for the next couple of days. We are watching an approaching front that will bring some strong storms and the possibility of flooding rains on Thursday.

Today and tomorrow though, you might as well be walkin’ on the sun.

From the NWS:

Today Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.