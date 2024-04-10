WEATHER – Strong To Severe Storms Possible , Rain Continues 4-10-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

Straight-line winds are expected to be of a concern Wednesday afternoon to evening and another inch of rain is possible on already soaked ground, so flooding will begin to be of a concern. We won’t see a break until Friday and a huge mostly dry and warm weekend ahead in the forecast.

Wednesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
