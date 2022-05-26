WEATHER- Strong to Severe Storms Possible Midday

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 251 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 251 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Several waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across Middle Tennessee today before exiting the area tonight. A few storms today could produce strong to severe winds and hail, especially late this morning into the afternoon. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but the threat is very low. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.