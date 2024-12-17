WEATHER: Strong to Potentially Severe Storms Expected Overnight Tuesday Night

December 17, 2024 – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that some strong to potentially severe storms will move into area overnight Tuesday night.

NWS reports the overall severe threat is low, but it could get thundery and heavy rainfall is predicated.

A few points about this system from NWS:

– Storms will move in from the the northwest overnight Tuesday night. The hazards are damaging wind gusts and flooding caused by heavy rain. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

– This threat will be confined to areas west of I-65 from roughly 3 AM – 7 to 8 AM.

– The threat for damaging winds and heavy rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon for all of Middle Tennessee.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

1 of 2

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email