WEATHER: Storms Possible This Afternoon- Winds Remain

Let’s get right to it… Some of our viewing area may see some severe weather this afternoon.

We will update as needed

From the NWS:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 739 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-071000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 739 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible mainly for the east and southeast half of the mid state this afternoon, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Today Showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. High near 69. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.