WEATHER- Storms Later- Cooler Temps On Way

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 318 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-180830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 318 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A cold front will move through the area this afternoon. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will be possible. Straight line wind damage will be the primary threat. The timeframe for storms will be late morning and into the afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. A returning heatwave will be possible across the mid state by mid week with high temperatures reaching near 100F. Humidity levels, however, will be low enough to probably keep heat index values below the advisory threshold. Nevertheless, it will be quite hot.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.