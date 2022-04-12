WEATHER: The Calm Before The Storms.. Flood Advisory In Effect

Going to catch a break for a bit today, might even see some peaks of the sun. But, the winds will remain with us. And the rains return this evening ahead of a possible flooding and severe weather event tomorrow.

There is a Flood Advisory in effect from now until 11:00 a.m. this morning

For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

We will update timing of tomorrow’s weather on our site later this afternoon.

From The NWS in Nashville:

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.