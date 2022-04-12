WEATHER: The Calm Before The Storms.. Flood Advisory In Effect

Going to catch a break for a bit today, might even see some peaks of the sun. But, the winds will remain with us. And the rains return this evening ahead of a possible flooding and severe weather event tomorrow.
There is a Flood Advisory in effect from now until 11:00 a.m. this morning
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
We will update timing of tomorrow’s weather on our site later this afternoon.
From The NWS in Nashville:
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Flood Advisory
Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 904 AM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 TNC021-037-043-149-165-187-189-121600- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.Y.0022.220412T1404Z-220412T1600Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Cheatham TN-Davidson TN-Dickson TN-Rutherford TN-Sumner TN- Williamson TN-Wilson TN- 904 AM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 904 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Murfreesboro, Franklin, Lebanon, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade and Kingston Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 235 AM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 235 AM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will move through Middle TN after midnight tonight. A low-end damaging wind threat will accompany these storms. The main area of concern is west of I-65. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Severe thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday evening through the early morning hours on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail are all possible. While all of Middle TN will have these threats, the main area of concern will be along and west of I-65.