WEATHER- Stay Frosty

We’ll see what the NWS says about your weekend…
But we feel confident it will change
and when it does
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
Saturday
Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.