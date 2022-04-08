WEATHER: Snow On Plateau..Rains..Storms…Frost

Yep…this is not an April Fool’s joke! Run and grab bread and milk now as a 1/2 inch of snow is possible on the plateau tonight as temps near freezing in many areas. Saturday night into Sunday morning looks like another chance of widespread frost and then we move into a warmer, pop-up storms type of pattern.

As for today from the NWS:

Today Showers likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.