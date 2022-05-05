WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

From the NWS

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103- 111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189- 060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 242 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms can be expected through tonight across Middle Tennessee. Main hazards with any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging winds and small hail. The formation of a tornado or two can not be ruled out especially for locations west of I-65. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. A few strong thunderstorms can be expected through Friday mid-day across the Plateau. Main hazards with any thunderstorm that develops will be gusty winds. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation will likely be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS Nashville.

Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.