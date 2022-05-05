WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

By
Clark Shelton
-

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

 

From the NWS

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103-
111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189-
060200-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              BENTON              CARROLL
CHEATHAM             DAVIDSON            DECATUR
DICKSON              GILES               HENDERSON
HICKMAN              HOUSTON             HUMPHREYS
LAWRENCE             LEWIS               LINCOLN
MACON                MADISON             MARSHALL
MAURY                MONTGOMERY          PERRY
ROBERTSON            RUTHERFORD          SMITH
STEWART              SUMNER              TROUSDALE
WAYNE                WILLIAMSON          WILSON

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
242 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061945-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
242 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms can be expected through tonight
across Middle Tennessee. Main hazards with any severe thunderstorm
that develops will be damaging winds and small hail. The formation
of a tornado or two can not be ruled out especially for locations
west of I-65.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

A few strong thunderstorms can be expected through Friday mid-day
across the Plateau. Main hazards with any thunderstorm that develops
will be gusty winds.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation will likely be needed. Please relay any
information about observed severe weather to the NWS Nashville.
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 76. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here