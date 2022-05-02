WEATHER- Scattered Storms Overnight, Severe Weather Returns Tuesday

Tonight shouldn’t be too bad, but , we are monitoring the next round coming in later Tuesday. Some of these this evening may be severe with hail and gusty winds.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.