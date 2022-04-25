WEATHER- Rains, Winds, Possible Hail Today and Tonight

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 326 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 326 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong cold front will push across Middle Tennessee today and this evening. Expect widespread showers and some storms to develop. A few of these storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Today Showers and thunderstorms. High near 77. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.