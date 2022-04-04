WEATHER: Rains Return…Storms Possible..Frost In Forecast

Rain moves back into our area this afternoon/evening as a rainy pattern sets in. Closely watching a chance of severe storms on Wednesday and possibility of wide-spread frost this weekend.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

As for this evening, according to the NWS:

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind around 10 mph.