WEATHER- Rains and Winds Return

It will be a warmer but cloudy day ahead of the next system. Winds pick up, rains move in, possibly see a storm or two.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.