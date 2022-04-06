WEATHER: Rains and Winds Remain, Weekend Widespread Frost

Rains continue today as do the winds and the NWS feels pretty confident in a widespread frost this weekend so plan accordingly.

As for your Hump Day it looks like this according to the NWS:

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.