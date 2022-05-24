WEATHER- Rain, Some Storms On The Way

Much needed rain is on the way and temps will remain below normal thru Sunday. 1″-3″ of rain is expected between this afternoon and Thursday evening. Marginal risk for severe weather. These storms can be strong, but, mostly gusty winds and heavy rains.

Memorial Day Weekend is looking glorious!

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.