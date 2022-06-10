WEATHER- Pop-Ups Possible, Heat Returns Over The Weekend

Well, today and tomorrow , temperature-wise couldn’t be nicer for this time of year…..but…… by Sunday stand by as Summer returns with a vengeance and the heat is on next week as temps near 100.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.