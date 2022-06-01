WEATHER- One More Warm Day, Changes On The Way- Tropics Heat Up

By
Clark Shelton
-

First day of June. First day of Hurricane Season. And the weather is about to change all the way around.

Today is a pool day. Also maybe secure that lawn furniture and put up the floats later this afternoon as we have heavy rains and gusty winds moving in overnight.

Not looking for anything severe at this moment, but, flooding could be an issue for your Thursday.

As for the first official day of Hurricane season, we are watching the remnants of Agathat off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico where it is expected to re-form into at very least a tropical depression. Florida will be on alert by this weekend if it develops so watch those travel plans.

From the NWS:

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
From the National Hurricane Center:
ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL
TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Near the Yucatan Peninsula and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico: 
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located 
over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula is 
associated with a broad area of low pressure. Environmental 
conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and this 
system is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves 
northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern 
Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.  Regardless of 
development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of 
southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, and Belize during the 
next day or so, spreading across western Cuba, South Florida, and 
the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday. Interests in the Yucatan 
Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida Peninsula 
should monitor the progress of this system.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

2. Southwestern Atlantic northeast of the Bahamas:
A weak surface trough located around 200 miles northeast of the 
central Bahamas is producing disorganized shower activity as it 
interacts with an upper-level trough. Surface pressures are 
currently high across the area, and significant development of this 
system appears unlikely as it moves generally east-northeastward 
over the next several days away from the southeastern United States.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which 
will run until November 30.  Long-term averages for the number of 
named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 14, 7, and 3, 
respectively.

The list of names for 2022 is as follows:

Name           Pronunciation    Name            Pronunciation
-------------------------------------------------------------
Alex           AL-leks          Lisa            LEE-suh 
Bonnie         BAH-nee          Martin          MAR-tin
Colin          KAH-lihn         Nicole          nih-KOHL     
Danielle       dan-YELL         Owen            OH-uhn  
Earl           URR-ull          Paula           PAHL-luh 
Fiona          fee-OH-nuh       Richard         RIH-churd
Gaston         ga-STAWN         Shary           SHAHR-ee
Hermine        her-MEEN         Tobias          toh-BEE-uss 
Ian            EE-an            Virginie        vir-JIN-ee
Julia          JOO-lee-uh       Walter          WALL-tur
Karl           KAR-ull

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here