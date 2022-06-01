WEATHER- One More Warm Day, Changes On The Way- Tropics Heat Up

First day of June. First day of Hurricane Season. And the weather is about to change all the way around.
Today is a pool day. Also maybe secure that lawn furniture and put up the floats later this afternoon as we have heavy rains and gusty winds moving in overnight.
Not looking for anything severe at this moment, but, flooding could be an issue for your Thursday.
As for the first official day of Hurricane season, we are watching the remnants of Agathat off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico where it is expected to re-form into at very least a tropical depression. Florida will be on alert by this weekend if it develops so watch those travel plans.
From the NWS:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
From the National Hurricane Center:
ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Near the Yucatan Peninsula and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico: A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, and Belize during the next day or so, spreading across western Cuba, South Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent. 2. Southwestern Atlantic northeast of the Bahamas: A weak surface trough located around 200 miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing disorganized shower activity as it interacts with an upper-level trough. Surface pressures are currently high across the area, and significant development of this system appears unlikely as it moves generally east-northeastward over the next several days away from the southeastern United States. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent. Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 14, 7, and 3, respectively. The list of names for 2022 is as follows: Name Pronunciation Name Pronunciation ------------------------------------------------------------- Alex AL-leks Lisa LEE-suh Bonnie BAH-nee Martin MAR-tin Colin KAH-lihn Nicole nih-KOHL Danielle dan-YELL Owen OH-uhn Earl URR-ull Paula PAHL-luh Fiona fee-OH-nuh Richard RIH-churd Gaston ga-STAWN Shary SHAHR-ee Hermine her-MEEN Tobias toh-BEE-uss Ian EE-an Virginie vir-JIN-ee Julia JOO-lee-uh Walter WALL-tur Karl KAR-ull