WEATHER- One More Warm Day, Changes On The Way- Tropics Heat Up

First day of June. First day of Hurricane Season. And the weather is about to change all the way around.

Today is a pool day. Also maybe secure that lawn furniture and put up the floats later this afternoon as we have heavy rains and gusty winds moving in overnight.

Not looking for anything severe at this moment, but, flooding could be an issue for your Thursday.

As for the first official day of Hurricane season, we are watching the remnants of Agathat off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico where it is expected to re-form into at very least a tropical depression. Florida will be on alert by this weekend if it develops so watch those travel plans.

From the NWS:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

From the National Hurricane Center: