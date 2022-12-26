WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

By
Clark Shelton
-

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800-
/O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-
Williamson-Rutherford-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin,
Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson,
Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,
Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood,
Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne
554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow
  snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall
  amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel
  impacts are expected within the advisory area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Nashville TN
344 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-262100-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
344 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022

...Accumulating Snowfall Possible Today...

A quick moving storm system will bring light snow accumulations to
Middle Tennessee today. Isolated to scattered snow showers are
expected in the early morning hours before sunrise in our
northwestern counties...including the Clarksville area. With the
sub freezing temperatures that are in place, roadways could become
slick and hazardous once the snowfall begins.

Through the remainder of the day, look for the snow showers to
spread south and east. The activity will diminish in the evening.

As for any accumulations, many areas are expected to see a trace
to half an inch of snow. Northwest Middle Tennessee has the best
chance of seeing higher totals near 1 inch.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

Today
Snow, mainly before 11am. High near 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
