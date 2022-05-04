WEATHER- May The 4th Be With You, The 5th Not So Much

Enjoy May the 4th, because Cinco De Mayo isn’t looking good. We will be watching yet another storm system coming in to ruin your annual margarita day on Thursday.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.