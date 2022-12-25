WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week

It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out?
- Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will barely get above freezing.
- By Wednesday and Thursday, in typical Tennessee fashion, temps will feel more normal for this time of year. Your Titans tailgate may get damp.
- Friday through New Year’s will see the start of a rainy cycle, but, a complete 180 of Christmas Weekend as temps will be in the 60s. Will your New Years Eve celebration get wet? Right now it’s 50/50 , but it will be warm.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here