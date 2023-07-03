WEATHER July 3-4, 2023 Cooler Today, but Heat and Storms Return For the 4th

We get a small reprieve today from the heat, but, it returns tomorrow for your 4th of July festivities. But, the fireworks should be good to go Tuesday night!
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Independence Day
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South-southeast wind around 5 mph.