WEATHER- It’s Gonna Be A Bright, Sunshiny Day

By
Clark Shelton
-
Well it’s just another great day today! Enjoy! Still keeping an eye on this weekend, won’t be a total washout, but, it will be rainy and a bit bumpy at times.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

