WEATHER- HOT! Relief is Coming this weekend

Gonna be hot for a couple of more days and then a front will come through on Sunday and cool us down. I would not be surprised if we get a heat advisory for your Saturday. Sunday we will be watching as severe weather is on our radar.

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.