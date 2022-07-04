WEATHER- Hot As a Firecracker

Enjoy your day and hydrate. No relief from the heat until next weekend.
Independence Day
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.