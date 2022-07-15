WEATHER- Hit the Lake!

By
Clark Shelton
-

We are watching for a chance of storms coming in Sunday afternoon through Monday but your Friday and Saturday look delightful for mid-July. Hit the pool, hit the lake, hit the river and enjoy!

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

