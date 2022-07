Well, the heat is back on. Not as extreme as last week, but, still hot.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.