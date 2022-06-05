WEATHER- Great Sunday Funday, Stormy Week

A beautiful Sunday will give way to a stormy week beginning tomorrow afternoon. A chance of scattered storms is in the forecast every day through Friday next week.
So, enjoy the day!
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.