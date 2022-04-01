WEATHER: Frost Advisory For Middle Tennessee

Cover plants, or at least water them well as a chance for a frost is in the forecast for Middle Tennessee overnight.

From the NWS:

Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 344 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 TNZ007>011-026>034-059>066-075-077>080-012200- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0001.220402T0600Z-220402T1300Z/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson- Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, and Spencer 344 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.