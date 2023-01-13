WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail may occur across Middle Tennessee through 6pm. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers beginning Friday morning and continuing off and on through Saturday morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 1-2 inches can be expected specifically across the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday Cloudy, with a high near 39. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.