Weather Update: Rain Subsides, Flooding Continues

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Storm
photo by Steve Ludwig/ Downtown Franklin Cemetery

After record-breaking rainfall, the rain finally subsided for most of Middle Tennessee around 7am Sunday. However, creeks and rivers are continuing to rise and flooded roads will continue to be an issue throughout Sunday. *Never drive through a water-covered road.*

Active Watches/Warnings

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for a large portion of the mid state:

Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Jackson, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the following areas until 11am Sunday:

North Central Marshall County
Northeastern Maury County
West Central Rutherford County
Southern Williamson County

NWS reports the final rainfall total from Saturday morning through Sunday morning at Nashville International Airport is 7.01″ and the latest AWIPS MRMS 24 hour radar rainfall total estimates show 7″ to 9+” of rain (white colors) fell in a swath across Linden, Centerville, Brentwood, southern Nashville, Mount Juliet, Lebanon, Carthage, and Gainesboro.rainfall total for march 27

Hazardous Weather Outlook

NWS’ most recent weather outlook:

Sunday
Showers will be ending this morning from west to east. However, given the very high rainfall amounts that fell overnight, area creek and stream levels will likely be rising through the day. Stay alert as additional river flood warnings may need to be issued for your area.

Monday through Saturday

Stream and creek levels will remain elevated into mid week. River flood warnings and/or advisories may be posted for your area. Otherwise, it will be turning colder toward the end of this work week. Low temperatures will fall to near freezing for many areas by both Thursday and Friday mornings. Stay tuned as possible frost and/or freeze warnings may be issued later this week.

Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

