Weather Forecast: Severe Storm Threat Possible Monday Night

While Saturday’s weather was fantastic, more spring rain and possibly storms are on the way.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says “unsettled weather moves in starting Sunday and our chances of rain and storms increase on Sunday afternoon with a severe storm threat possible Monday night into Tuesday.”

Live Weather Radar

Here’s a look at Sunday’s high temp and precipitation chances.

In regards to the storm threat for Monday/Tuesday, Middle Tennessee is in the marginal and slight risk for severe storms with the primary threats being large hail and damaging straight-line winds (see graphic at top of article). NWS will continue to watch this system and provide updates.

Daily Forecast

Sunday

50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm.

Low around 62.

South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.