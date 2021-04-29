Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall, Gusty Winds Expected Thursday

National Weather Service reports we will see heavy rainfall Thursday with gusty winds of 40 – 60 mph.
A few strong to severe storms are possible but severe weather is not expected at this time.
Here’s a more detailed look at the weather forecast for Thursday through Sunday:
Thursday:
High near 78
Low around 53
- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm.
- Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
- Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday & Saturday
Highs in the mid 70s
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
Friday & Saturday look great with lots of sun during the day and clear evenings.
Saturday
High near 78
Low around 55
Sunday
High near 79
Low around 63
- 40 percent chance of showers
- Mostly cloudy
- Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.