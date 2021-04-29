Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall, Gusty Winds Expected Thursday

National Weather Service reports we will see heavy rainfall Thursday with gusty winds of 40 – 60 mph.

A few strong to severe storms are possible but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Live Weather Radar

Here’s a more detailed look at the weather forecast for Thursday through Sunday:

Thursday:

High near 78

Low around 53

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday & Saturday

Highs in the mid 70s

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

Friday & Saturday look great with lots of sun during the day and clear evenings.

Saturday

High near 78

Low around 55

Sunday

High near 79

Low around 63

40 percent chance of showers

Mostly cloudy

Chance of precipitation is 70%.