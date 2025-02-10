Weather Forecast for Week of February 10 – Flooding Probable, Snow Possible

We will see rounds of heavy rains this week with the first arriving Monday evening and hanging around through Wednesday

Tonight

Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. High near 48. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The second right now will move in late Friday night and washing out Saturday. We could see snow showers on Sunday.

A look at the long-term forecast says this rainy pattern could hang around through the middle of next week.

We will update things as timing becomes clearer, but, localized flooding is probable this week, so if you live in a flood-prone area be aware. I think Saturday is a pretty good chance at flash flooding. Also with wet ground and gusty winds, trees may uproot. Total rainfall between tonight through Saturday depending on where you live is 4″-8″

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

Showers. High near 61. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night

Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%

