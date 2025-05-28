Weather Forecast 5-28-29-2025

We will see warmer temperatures moving into the weekend.. but a little unsettled to finish the week.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 5 mph.
