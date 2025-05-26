Weather Forecast 5-26-27-2025 Flooding Possible

Rains will move in later this Memorial Day and will remain with us through Tuesday. Localized flooding is a possibility so be aware. Turn around and don’t drown.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.