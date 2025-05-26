Weather Forecast 5-26-27-2025 Flooding Possible

Rains will move in later this Memorial Day and will remain with us through Tuesday. Localized flooding is a possibility so be aware. Turn around and don’t drown.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers between 7am and 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
