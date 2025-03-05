Weather Forecast 3-5-6-2025 Winds Continue

By
Clark Shelton
-
The winds are going to stick around for a couple of more days. Get out the kites!
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleTop Stories From March 4, 2025
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here