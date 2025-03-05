Weather Forecast 3-5-6-2025 Winds Continue

The winds are going to stick around for a couple of more days. Get out the kites!
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
