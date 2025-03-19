Weather Forecast 3-19-20-2025 Wind Advisory and Storms

Timing on a line of strong storms should be late afternoon to early evening. then get the coats out for your Thursday. We will warm back up over the weekend.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1037 AM CDT Wed Mar 19 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200300- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-250320T0300Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Hartsville, Coalmont, Clarksville, Sparta, Livingston, Lawrenceburg, La Vergne, McMinnville, Shelbyville, Tennessee Ridge, Lobelville, Byrdstown, Hendersonville, Linden, Lewisburg, Nashville, Hohenwald, Manchester, Spencer, Brentwood, New Johnsonville, Centerville, Franklin, Pulaski, Celina, Tullahoma, Lebanon, Cookeville, Murfreesboro, Gordonsville, Carthage, Mount Juliet, Springfield, Crossville, Woodbury, Ashland City, Gallatin, Kingston Springs, Altamont, Smithville, Waynesboro, Dover, Allardt, Dickson, Lafayette, Clifton, Gainesboro, Jamestown, Columbia, South Carthage, Waverly, Smyrna, McEwen, and Erin 1037 AM CDT Wed Mar 19 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

