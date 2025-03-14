Weather Forecast 3-14-16-2025 Severe Weekend

There are still some timing issues to work through, but here is what we know, and we will update you continuously as we learn more. What we are sure of is that overnight Friday night, severe weather will arrive. The timing is what will happen on Saturday, will it be a morning event or an all-day event. As we know more about timing we will keep you updated. Flooding, straight line winds, and tornadoes are the most concerning threats. It will also be an extremely windy weekend when it is not stormy, so bring in that lawn furniture and those Easter decorations.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
