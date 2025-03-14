Weather Forecast 3-14-16-2025 Severe Weekend

There are still some timing issues to work through, but here is what we know, and we will update you continuously as we learn more. What we are sure of is that overnight Friday night, severe weather will arrive. The timing is what will happen on Saturday, will it be a morning event or an all-day event. As we know more about timing we will keep you updated. Flooding, straight line winds, and tornadoes are the most concerning threats. It will also be an extremely windy weekend when it is not stormy, so bring in that lawn furniture and those Easter decorations.