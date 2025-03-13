Weather Forecast 3-13-14-2025 Watching for a Stormy Weekend

Today will be a little gloomy. a precursor to things to come. Let’s look at what we know right now about the weekend, and we will update as this event gets closer:

Storms move in Friday afternoon-evening. Timing will depend on the severity of the storms. But straight-line winds and tornadoes are in the forecast.

Up to 2″ of rain is possible across the mid-state by Saturday evening. Localized flooding is a concern.

Saturday afternoon, we could see another round of severe weather.

Sunday temperatures will be significantly cooler and there may be a light frost in some areas. For those with that young spring vegetation, you may want to plan ahead.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then showers after 1am. Low around 63. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

