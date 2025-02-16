Weather Forecast 2-16-19-2025 Windy, Cold, Snow

We are watching for amounts and timing, but it looks as though we could receive a significant snow Tuesday night into Wednesday and it will be cold enough to stick. By Monday we should have a better handle on that system.
Sunday
Cloudy, with a high near 45. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Snow showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 24. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Please join our FREE Newsletter