Weather Forecast 1-27-30-2025 Sunny and Warming Up

We will see a warm-up to start the week, a look ahead shows a chance of rain and a warm weekend.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Please join our FREE Newsletter