Weather for 5-29-30-2024 Windy and Stormy Weekend Ahead

Windy again today but your Thursday and even Friday look awesome. Bad news is those with plans this weekend will again have to be weather-aware as another storm system approaches. Too early to tell if there will be any severe weather, but, Saturday night into Sunday could be dicey.

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

