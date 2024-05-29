Weather for 5-29-30-2024 Windy and Stormy Weekend Ahead

By
Clark Shelton
-

Windy again today but your Thursday and even Friday look awesome. Bad news is those with plans this weekend will again have to be weather-aware as another storm system approaches. Too early to tell if there will be any severe weather, but, Saturday night into Sunday could be dicey.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleSounds Shut Out by Memphis in Series Opener
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here